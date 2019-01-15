Man arrested for robbing elderly woman

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing an elderly woman of her valuables in Maya Puri area after narrating false story, police said Tuesday.The accused was identified as Anil, a resident of Sultan Puri, they said.On December 12, a woman filed a complaint where she said that two unknown persons have robbed her of her gold jewellery and Rs 4,000 at Salvage Park, Maya Puri, Delhi, police said. The accused persons diverted her attention by narrating false and concocted stories and convinced her to hand over jewellery and cash following which they fled from the spot, a senior police official said. During investigation, police got information that one Anil, would come to Maya Puri area. Thereafter, a trap was laid and at around 4.15 pm, the accused was apprehended, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said. During interrogation, he disclosed that one of the gang members used to approach their target, especially, elderly women and seeks help to catch a bus to any railway station or bus terminal, she said. In the meantime, another gang member would also join them and the accused would tell that he was beaten by his employer as he had broken some valuable article, Bhardwaj said. He would further narrate that he has stolen a bundle of currency notes from his employer's house before fleeing, the DCP added. He showed a fake packet of currency notes, including one original note on the top, wrapped in a piece of cloth tied with thread, the police officer said. The second accused would lure the target to take advantage of his innocence and induce the victim to give some cash and other valuables in lieu of the packet of currency notes, the DCP said, adding that one scooter and gold earing were recovered from his possession, police said. PTI NIT AMP KJ