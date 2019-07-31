Man arrested for running pro-Pak WhatsApp group in Bihar

Bettiah, Jul 30 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a pro-Pakistan WhatsApp group in Bettiah town of West Champaran district, police said. Superintendent of Police Jayant Kant said that one Saddam Quraishi, 22, who is the admin of 'Pakistan Zindabad' group, was arrested from Nazni Chowk. The police also seized the mobile phone from which the WhatsApp group was being run, the officer said. He was arrested on the charge of conspiring to disturb the unity and integrity of the country after a complaint by some locals, he said, adding that Quraishi might have Pakistan connection. PTI CORR AR AAR