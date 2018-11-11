Man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing cousin

Ballia (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting and killing his minor cousin, police said Sunday. "The incident took place on November 8 in Garhwar police station area. The accused was arrested on Saturday," Superintendent of Police Sriparna Ganguly said. The body of the 8-year-old has been sent for postmortem, the officer said. PTI CORR NAV SRY