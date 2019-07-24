Man arrested for smuggling liquor in milk containers

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was arrested for posing as milk supplier and allegedly smuggling illicit liquor in milk containers, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Jawahar, a resident of Palwal in Haryana, was stopped during a picket checking near the Agra Canal in Meethapur here and found carrying liquor in milk containers on his motorcycle, they added. Police said 200 quarters of liquor, meant for sale only in Haryana, were found in the four milk containers and subsequently, seized. A case was registered under the Excise Act at the Jaitpur police station, officials said. "During interrogation, Jawahar disclosed that he used to supply milk in his village and adjoining area. But in order to earn quick money, he started smuggling liquor to bootleggers based in Faridabad and Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.Jawahar used to procure the liquor from godowns in Faridabad, fill his milk containers with it and carry it on his motorcycle, police said, adding that the suspect used to enter Delhi through the Ismailpur border near Faridabad. PTI AMP IJT