Man arrested for snatching mobile phone

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone in East Delhi's Preet Vihar area, police said Sunday.During interrogation the accused, Jatin Nagar, said he had stolen the phone as it had all the features to make high-quality videos, they said, adding that he used to earn money by posting videos on an app, TikTok. Nagar is a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Jatin Chhabra, in a complaint at Preet Vihar police station, said he had given an advertisement on a website to sell his I-phone and had met Nagar near Preet Vihar signal at 6 pm to sell his phone, a senior police officer said. Chhabra, a resident of Gujaranwala town here, said the sale was finalised at Rs 80,000, but Nagar snatched the phone and fled, he said. "Nagar was arrested on Saturday from Vikas Marg in East Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh said. Nagar was working at a call centre in Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, police said, adding that he had no previous criminal record. The snatched mobile phone and one bike have been recovered, they added.