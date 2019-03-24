Man arrested for stealing from temple

(Eds: corrections in para 4) New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a temple in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area and stealing silver coins and cash, police said on Sunday.Puram (25), a resident of Gurugram, was apprehended from Bandhwari village in Haryana on Saturday, they added. A complaint was received from the staff of Baba Kishan Das Kholi temple that silver coins, brass bells, cash etc. had been stolen, a senior police officer said. Following a tip off, a trap was laid and Puram was arrested, the officer said, adding that all stolen articles were recovered. The accused was previously arrested by the Faridabad and the Gurugram Police. His other involvements are being verified, the police said. PTI AMP SKV RHLRHL