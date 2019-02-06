Man arrested for stealing purse of British woman at metro station in Delhi: Police

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing purse of a British woman at a metro station in Delhi, police said Wednesday.The accused, identified as Manish, is a Commerce graduate and a resident of Sarojni Nagar, they added.In her complaint, British citizen Marmar reported that somebody stole her purse consisting of three ATM cards, 3,900 pounds and her driving license at Rajouri Garden metro station, DCP (Metro) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.During investigation, the CCTV footage was analysed and a person was seen taking the purse. The accused was identified and pamphlets were put up at various places across the city to nab the accused, he said.The arrest was made on Tuesday after police got a tip off that the accused had some altercation with a shopkeeper over exchange of Rs 500 and would come to a particular mall, he added.An amount of Rs 3,18,000, which he had exchanged against the stolen pound, was recovered from him, the DCP said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that on February 1, while he was at Rajouri Garden metro station, he noticed that the lady left her purse on a bench where she was sitting. He immediately took the purse and got the pound converted from a money changer at Janpath, police said. PTI AMP AMP SOMSOM