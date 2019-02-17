scorecardresearch
Man arrested for supplying arms to Khalistani supporters

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly supplying arms to the Khalistani supporters, police said Sunday. Sanjiv Rathi alias Guddu was arrested by the ATS with the help of Punjab Police in Budhana Police Station area on Saturday, they said. Two pistols and nine cartridges were were seized from Rathi, who supplied arms to Khalistani supporters, the police said. PTI CORR AAR

