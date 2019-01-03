Man arrested for taking Rs 60k from family to bail out an accused

Srinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly taking money from the family of an accused in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of getting him released from the police custody, police said on Thursday."A fraudster identified as Mohammad Shafi Shah had deceitfully grabbed Rs 60,000 from the family of one Mohammad Yousuf Wani, who is under police custody for his involvement in a case registered at Police Station Tral," a police spokesman said.He said, Shah had promised Wani's family that he will get him released and also get the case withdrawn.Shah was arrested on Wednesday and Rs 50,000 was recovered from him, the spokesman said. PTI MIJ MAZ RCJ