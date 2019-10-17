Man arrested for tampering with ATM booth

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly tampering with an ATM of a bank in west Delhi, police said on Thursday. Ravi Kumar Meena, a resident of Nangloi, watched videos online and leant the technique of cloning ATM cards, the police said. On Tuesday night, the complainant reported that a person wearing red colour kurta is tampering with the ATM of Standard Chartered Bank at Janak Puri, following which the police nabbed the accused from the spot. According to police, the accused was addicted to online gambling and betting. He was habitual of leading a lavish lifestyle. "He started cloning of ATM cards after obtaining ATM data with the help of spy camera installed in his bag and notebook specially designed for the purpose," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. "He used to clone the ATM card of unsuspecting customers visiting ATM booths through skimming machine." He would generate the CVV of the ATM cards through available details. Thereafter, he would paste the magnetic tape on a Royalty card and use the same at an ATM booth for withdrawal of money, the officer said. Sixty-one cloned ATM cards, Rs 2 lakh in cash, 14 mobile phones, spy cams, laptop and other articles were recovered from his rented office at Ramesh Nagar, the officer added. PTI AMPHMB