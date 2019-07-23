Man arrested from Bihar for killing a person in Delhi six years ago

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly killing a person in the national capital in 2013, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Rahees Manjhi, a resident of Gaya in Bihar. The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, they said. According to a senior police office, Rajesh was killed in the Mundka area on October 14, 2013. During investigation, Upender and his relative Sajan Manjhi were arrested. Upender said that he, along with his nephew Rahees Manjhi and relative Sajan Manjhi, had killed Rajesh with a sharp-edged weapon after an altercation over liquor. Police got a tip-off that Rahees had been hiding in Bihar. "Thereafter, a police team was sent to Gaya where they arrested Rahees from a jungle of Piyar village after a brief chase," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). PTI NIT SMN