Man arrested from Haryana for armed robbery in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi Police Thursday arrested a man from Haryana who is accused of robbing cash and jewellery amounting to over Rs 84 lakh from the house of a property dealer in August this year.The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the Delhi Police, which was investigating the case, received a tip that accused Narender Singh (33) was staying with his family at Haansi in Haryana's Hisar district and subsequently, arrested him, a senior officer said.One illegal countrymade pistol with one 8mm bullet was seized from him, he added.The officer said the accused was living in a rented accommodation to escape the police dragnet.According to police, on the morning of August 8, a gang of six robbers, led by the accused, barged into the house of a property dealer at Dabri near Dwarka in southwest Delhi.The gang had held the entire family at gun point and decamped with cash and jewellery amounting to over Rs 84 lakh, they said.The property dealer, Pradeep Kumar Gupta, was stabbed by one of the robbers when he resisted on being asked to hand over the keys to almirahs, police said. They added that while the six gang members were plundering cash and jewellery inside the house, six other members of the gang were keeping watch outside the house.The AATS had arrested two other accused in the case, while the remaining nine had been arrested by local police, officials said.Singh, alleged to be the mastermind and gang leader, was absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender by a trial court and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his arrest, they said.His interrogation revealed his involvements in other robberies and his plan to rob a businessman in west Delhi before Diwali for which he had visited Uttam Nagar here a week earlier, police said. PTI HMP IJT