Man arrested from Najafgarh in connection with auto thefts

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested from Najafgarh area in connection with incidents of auto rickshaw thefts, police said on Wednesday. With the arrest of the accused, Raju, police claimed to have solved two cases of motor vehicle thefts and recovered two stolen vehicles. After stealing the vehicles, he would hide them in agriculture land somewhere, they said. According to police, he fell in bad company at an early age and started consuming alcohol and drugs. Later, to earn quick money in order to fulfil his addictions he started committing petty thefts, they said. A case has been registered against him, police said. PTI AMP KJ