Man arrested in connection with 8-yr-old robbery case in Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a 2012 case in Dwarka in which he allegedly robbed a taxi driver and fled the scene in the same vehicle in Dwarka, police said Thursday. The accused, Mohit Kapoor, is a resident of Faridabad. He was absconding in the robbery case registered at Dwarka South police station, they said. In February 2012, Kapoor, along with his associate, robbed the taxi driver of his belongings, including his mobile phone and purse containing driving licence and Rs 1,500 in cash and later fled in the same vehicle, G Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said. Kapoor was arrested on April 16 after police were tipped-off that he would be coming near the Dwarka Court to meet someone following which a trap was laid, he said. He was also involved in a case of attempt to murder and robbery, in which the accused along with his accomplices robbed a jeweller after firing at him in Palam village, police said. PTI AMP CK