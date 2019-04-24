Man arrested in Dwarka for killing friend

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested from Dwarka's Najafgarh area for allegedly killing his friend over an old enmity, police said Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Neeraj alias Bandiya, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana, they said. According to a senior police officer, they received information on April 13 that one man had been shot near Ganda Nala Road towards Siddhipur Loha village. The deceased was identified as Tarun, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, who sustained gunshot injury on his chest and was brought dead at a hospital, police said.During investigation, police got a tip-off on Tuesday and arrested the accused from near Ganda Nala Road, Najafgarh, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said. During interrogation, it was revealed that Neeraj, Tarun and other four accomplices had committed a robbery dacoity in 2017, wherein Neeraj was arrested, but he did not disclose Tarun's name to ensure that he would take care of his family during his jail period, the DCP said. However, Tarun kept all the money. Later, Neeraj applied for parole. After coming out of the jail on February 26 this year, he planned to kill Tarun and arranged a pistol and also roped in his friend, he said. Both took Tarun on a motorcycle in a jungle and shot Tarun in his chest and fled, he said. One pistol and one live round were recovered from Neeraj's possession, police added. PTI NIT KJ