Man arrested in Dwarka for supplying illegal firearms

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A 41-year-old man was arrested in Dwarka Sector-23 area for allegedly supplying illegal firearms, police said Wednesday. The accused, Samsu, is a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh and was arrested Tuesday, they said. According to AK Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), police received information that one Samsu, who was involved in transfer of illegal guns, has been supplying firearms in Delhi and NCR. Thereafter, police got a tip-off on Tuesday that Samsu would come to Dwarka Sector-23 to supply the firearms, they said. Later, a trap was laid and at around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, Samsu was arrested near Diplomatic Area in Dwarka Sec-23, police said. During interrogation, Samsu disclosed that he had procured the illegal country-made pistols from his associate Maman in Mathura. He also disclosed names of persons who had bought firearms from him in Delhi and the national capital region, Singla said. Samsu was earlier arrested by the Special Cell for possession of illegal firearms. A total of 10 country-made pistols and as many cartridges were recovered from his possession, police said, adding that a case under the Arms Act was registered against him. Efforts are on to nab Maman and also to identify the alleged persons who had purchased weapons from him recently, they said. PTI NIT CK