Man arrested in for supplying weapons to Khalistan supporters

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, in a joint operation arrested a man for allegedly supplying weapons to Khalistan supporters in Muzaffarnagar, an official said Saturday. Sanjay Rathi alias Guddu was arrested from Itawa village in Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, a statement issued here by the UP ATS said. "Rathi had illegally sold a pistol to Daljeet Singh and Satnam Singh, who were related to the Khalistan movement. Both were arrested in Amritsar. He had also supplied 30-35 pistols to a number of criminals in Amritsar," IG, UP ATS, Asim Arun said. PTI NAV MAZ MAZ AQSAQS