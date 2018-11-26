Man arrested in UP for hoax terror call

Barabanki (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) A man who falsely said that a terrorist attack would happen in Ayodhya on Sunday was arrested here Monday, police said. The accused, Wasim, was arrested for making the hoax call on November 24 at the "Dial-100", claiming that a terrorist attack was going to take place in Ayodhya on November 25, the day on which Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Dharam Sabha was organised," Superintendent of Police V P Srivastava said. The accused had procured the SIM card from a local shop on fake ID proofs to place the call, the SP said, adding that the matter is being probed. The Dharam Sabha, the biggest congregation of Ram bhakts in the temple town convened to discuss the way forward for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, witnessed seer after seer stressing the need for construction of the temple at the earliest. PTI CORR ABN MAZ CK