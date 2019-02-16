Man arrested in UP for objectionable remarks on social media over Pulwama terror attack

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) One person has been arrested in Mau district for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media in connection with the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives. "Mohammad Osama, a resident of Madanpura under Dakshintola police station (of Mau district) has been arrested for making objectionable remarks vis-a-vis the Pulwama incident. A case has been registered against him under the IT Act and IPC," the Mau Police said in a tweet on Saturday. The statement was made on the social media Thursday evening, police said. PTI NAV RT