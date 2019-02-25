scorecardresearch
Man arrested in UP over 'anti-national' post

Barabanki (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) A man was arrested here Monday for allegedly insulting the national flag in a post on social media, police said. The accused, identified as Monis Khan, was arrested from near Ismailpur village here, they said. The police action followed after one Ajay Pratap lodged a complaint alleging that Khan had posted a content, showing disrespect to the tricolour, through his WhatsApp account, they added. Khan was arrested, his phone has been seized and further investigations are on, police said.PTI COR SAB CK

