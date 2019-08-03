Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for assaulting police constable

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A man was arrested and a juvenile apprehended in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police constable who had gone there for checking suspected bootlegging on Saturday, officials said. According to the police, when the constable reached near B-Block JJ Colony in Madanpur Khadar, some people started arguing with him and picked up a quarrel. They also attacked the constable and damaged his motorcycle, they said. Later, people started gathering there and the officer had fired a bullet in air in self-defence and moved out of the area leaving his bike behind, a senior police officer said. Thereafter, other police officials arrived at the spot and found that his bike was lying there in damaged condition, they said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Kalindi Kunj police station, the police said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest other persons who were involved in the incident. PTI NIT NIT SMNSMN