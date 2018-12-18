Man arrested, juvenile apprehended for killing woman in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) An 18-year-old alleged sharpshooter of a gang has been arrested and his juvenile aide apprehended for allegedly killing a woman in Dwarka, police said Monday.The main accused Sonu, who is absconding, allegedly killed the woman on December 10 to take revenge for his brother's killing. The woman allegedly was in a relationship with Rajiv alias Monu, who killed his brother, they said.The 18-year-old Kapil Malik, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana and his juvenile partner are members of Sandeep alias Mental gang, they added.The deceased woman was identified as Kamlesh Sehrawat (45), a resident of Dwarka's Pochanpur Village and was in a live-in-relation with Rajiv, police said.The incident took place on December 10, at around 10 am, when Sehrawat's son went out leaving the door of his house open. Meanwhile, two men came on a bike and barged into Kamlesh's house and fired more than six bullets at her, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.Sehrawat's maid was at home at the time of incident. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, he said.Sehrawat, along with her brother, had killed her husband in 2004. She remained in jail for three years and after coming out of the jail, she was in a live-in-relation with Rajiv, the DCP said.During investigation, it was found that Sonu, the brother of Sandeep alias Mental, was involved in the case along with his three associates, Kushwah added.Rajiv and Sandeep were partners in construction and real estate business. They dealt in sale and purchase of disputed properties. They had constructed around eight flats in Dwarka, the senior officer said.However, a dispute erupted between them following which Rajiv, along with his associates, killed Sandeep and Pawan as they wanted to extract all the money generated from the sale of flats, the officer added.On Saturday, police received information that Malik and a juvenile would come near Paschim Vihar West Metro Station to meet one of their associates in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he said.Later, a trap was laid near Paschim Vihar West Metro Station and at around 1 am, Malik and the juvenile were apprehended, he added.During interrogation, it was revealed that Sonu had directed them to kill members of Rajiv Pochanpur's gang as he had killed his brother Sandeep alias Mental on May 2, the DCP added.Sonu, brother of Sandeep, suspected that Kamlesh had instigated Rajiv to kill his brother so as to usurp all the flats and other properties.Sonu, in order to avenge the killing of his brother, lured Kapil, Neeraj and a juvenile to kill members of Rajiv's gang.Initially, they went to Dwarka Court couple of times to kill Rajiv. But due to heavy police presence, they could not execute their plan. To take revenge from Rajiv, they killed Sehrawat.On December 10, Sonu, Kapil Malik, Neeraj and a juvenile gathered at Najafgarh area and later headed towards the house of Sehrawat. Kapil and Sonu, wearing helmets, went inside the house and fired at Sehrawat, the officer said, adding one semi-automatic pistol, one country ade pistol and six live cartridges were recovered from their possession. PTI NIT AMP AMP NIT TIRTIR