Man arrested on narco charges in Punjab shoots self dead inside police station

Ludhiana, Aug 6 (PTI) A man arrested on drug charges allegedly shot himself dead on Tuesday inside a police station in Punjab's Samrala, about 40 Km from here, police said.Nardeep Singh alias Soni was arrested on Monday under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said.During questioning on Tuesday investigation officer ASI Gurjar Singh went out for some time. Soni then pulled out the .9 mm official pistol of the officer from the table drawer and fired a shot at his temples and died on the spot, police said.Soni is from nearby Manjoli village.The district sessions court has ordered a judicial inquiry into the matter, police said.