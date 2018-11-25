Man arrested with 20 kgs of poppy in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) A man carrying 20 kgs of poppy in his vehicle was arrested Sunday from Model Town in the city, the police said.A police party found the contraband in a SUV of one Amarjeet of Budgam during a routine check of vehicles plying on the highway near Model Town of the city, the police said.Following the arrest and seizure, the police registered a case under the NDPS Act and launched a probe into it, the police added. PTI AB RAXRAX