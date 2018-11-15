Man arrested with 3 kg poppy straw in Samba

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) An alleged drug peddler was arrested Thursday and three kg poppy straw was seized from his possession in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Kulbeer Singh, a resident of Chak Babral village, was arrested after police intercepted his truck, coming from Kashmir, at Mansar Morh and found the poppy straw hidden under his seat, a police spokesman said.A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him and further investigation was on, he added. PTI TASMAZ ABHABHABH