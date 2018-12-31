Man arrested with 35 kilograms ganja in UP

Mathura, Dec 30 (PTI) A man was arrested and 35 kilograms of ganja was seized from his possession in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Sunday, police said.The accused has been identified as Suraj, they said.Following a tip off, he was nabbed during routine checking of vehicles. The accused was trying to smuggle the ganja into Mathura in his car, the police said.During interrogation, Suraj told police that the car belonged to a Devendra, a resident of village Barhan Agra.He was paid Rs 5,000 for each trip and delivering the consignments safely, the police said. PTI CORR DIVDIV