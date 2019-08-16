Man arrested with constable's stolen machine gun

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Independence Day with a stolen carbine machine gun of a Punjab police constable, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off about selling of a carbine machine gun, a trap was laid near Lal Bagh Mandi in Loni town and the accused, Sohan, was arrested, a senior officer said. A carbine machine gun, one magazine and six live cartridges were recovered from the possession of Sohan, a resident of Loni. The accused revealed that he and his associate had stolen weapon last week from Man Sarovar Park in Delhi's Shahdara area, the officer said. The weapon belonged to constable Kamal Kishor, who is posted in Patiala, Punjab, with the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion. Kishor had kept the weapon in his father-in-law's house at Man Sarovar Park during his visit to Delhi, the officer added. PTI AMPHMB