Man arrested with counterfeit currency of face value Rs 8 lakh in Varanasi

Varanasi, Jan 1 (PTI) A man hailing from Champaran in Bihar was arrested here on Tuesday and counterfeit currency with face value of Rs 8 lakh seized from his possession by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad as part of its probe into a network supplying fake notes from Bangladesh, police said here. Acting on a tip off, the ATS and Shivpur police nabbed Naveen Kumar Yadav near Central jail and recovered 400 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 2000 denomination, Senior Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said.Yadav is a native of Champaran and a train ticket was also found in his possession, the official said, adding the ATS and Varanasi police team nabbed him with the help of an informer and also mobile surveillance.He said that from the last some days they were getting information that counterfeit currency notes from Bangladesh were being smuggled into India from theMalda route. "They were being supplied in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. The ATS team was working on the case," Kulkarni said. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, he said.