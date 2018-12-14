Man arrested with explosives in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 14 (PTI) Security forces arrested a man on Friday after substances used to make IEDs were seized from him in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said.The man, identified as Mayour Ahmad Khan, was arrested in Tumlahaal area. Safety fuses, detonators, other materials used for making improvised explosive devices were seized from him, the official said.A case has been registered at Litter police station and an investigation to ascertain whether was involved in terrorist activities is on, he added. PTI MIJ MAZ ABHABH