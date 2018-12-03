Man arrested with heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A 40-year-old man has been arrested with 600 grams of heroin, worth Rs 1.5 crore in the international market, police said Monday. The accused was identified as Toni alias Nazir Ali, a resident of Karan Vihar in Kirari Suleman Nagar, they added. On November 22, police received information that one Toni was bringing a big consignment of heroin to Karan Vihar. Later, a trap was laid and Toni was arrested, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) AK Singla said. During interrogation, Toni disclosed that he had procured the recovered contraband from one Sandeep. Sandeep was previously arrested in another case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in 2016 and he is absconding, Singla said. In total 138 match boxes were recovered from Toni's house, each box contained a piece of silver foil which is used for consuming heroin, he said, adding that 600 grams of fine quality heroin worth Rs 1.5 crore was recovered, he added. PTI NIT AMP INDIND