Man arrested with illegal firearm from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A 23-year-old man involved in several cases was arrested with an illegal firearm from Uttam Nagar area here, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Imran, a resident of JJ colony is a "bad character" of Uttam Nagar police station, they said. He was found to be involved in eight cases, including that of robbery, snatching and attempt to murder, police said. The arrest was made after police received a tip-off regarding his arrival near Kali Basti 100 feet road, a senior police officer said. One illegal country made pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession, the officer said. After coming out of jail in 2018, he again committed robbery along with his associates in Uttam Nagar area following which he was again arrested on November 30 last year, police said. He came out of jail on May 10 this year, they added. PTI AMP RCJ