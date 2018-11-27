Man arrested with live bullet at Delhi CM's residence sent to judicial custody

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A Delhi court Tuesday sent 39-year-old man, arrested with a bullet at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here, to two weeks judicial custody.The court sent Mohammad Imran, a caretaker of a mosque in Karol Bagh and resident of Seelampur locality, after he was produced before it.Imran, who was going to attend a Janta Darbar (public meeting) at the chief minister's residence, was arrested on Monday after a bullet was found in his purse during frisking, police said.He is a muezzin, a man who calls Muslims to prayer from the minaret of a mosque.He had come at the CM's residence with 12 imams and maulvis to discuss the issue of increasing salary of staff working at the Delhi Waqf Board. During the search, a live cartridge of .32 bore was recovered from his purse by security staff deputed at Kejriwal's residence. Imran was handed over to the local police and accordingly, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act, police said. During interrogation, Imran said he was a muezzin at Masjid Bawli Wali in Karol Bagh and two to three months ago, he found a cartridge in the mosque's donation box. He said he had planed to throw it in the Yamuna river but did not do so and kept it in his purse, police said. Last week, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat.PTI URD UK RCJ