Man arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Rajasthan

Bharatpur, Jan 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested with nearly 50 kg beef in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan Sunday, police said.The accused, Eeshvu Kasai, had brought the beef from Haryana to sell in Bhauri village, Station House Officer (SHO) Ramnath Singh said. A veterinary doctor confirmed it was beef, he said. Following information, the accused was held and the beef was seized, the SHO said, adding that he was booked under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act. PTI SDA KJ