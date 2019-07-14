Man arrested with weapons in J&K's Kathua

Jammu, July 13 (PTI) Police arrested a man with weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said. He was identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Lahri area in Billawar tehsil. He was engaged in the repair and manufacturing of parts of weapons, they said. On a tip-off, a team of the Billawar police station raided his location, recovering three guns and the raw material used for the manufacturing of weapon parts, they said. Police have registered a case under the Arms Act. PTI AB RDKRDK