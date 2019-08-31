scorecardresearch
Man assaulted on suspicion of being child lifter

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A mob assaulted a man, hailing from Delhi, in Anandpuri locality of the district suspecting him of being a child lifter, police said on Saturday. The man visited the area in western Uttar Pradesh for some work on Friday when he was thrashed by a group of people who accused him of being a child lifter, the police said. A team of policemen rescued him from the mob. During interrogation, it was found that he was innocent, the police said, adding that he has been let go. PTI CORR SMNSMN

