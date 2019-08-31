Man assaulted on suspicion of being child lifter

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) A mob assaulted a man, hailing from Delhi, in Anandpuri locality of the district suspecting him of being a child lifter, police said on Saturday. The man visited the area in western Uttar Pradesh for some work on Friday when he was thrashed by a group of people who accused him of being a child lifter, the police said. A team of policemen rescued him from the mob. During interrogation, it was found that he was innocent, the police said, adding that he has been let go. PTI CORR SMNSMN
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today