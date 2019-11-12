Man attempts suicide after killing girlfriend in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old man shot his girlfriend dead and then tried to commit suicide in Jhotwara area of this district on Tuesday, officials said.The incident took place at Shree Ram Nagar extension colony. The girl died on the spot while the man is being treated at SMS hospital, they said."Prima facie, Govind Soni (27) shot Varsha Soni (23) and then attempted suicide. The firearm has been seized," the police said.Both were in a relationship for sometime and wanted to marry but were not able to convince their family members and decided to take the extreme step, a senior police official said. "The man brought his relative's car and picked the girl from near her house. They were living in the same locality in Shree ram nagar extension and committed the act near their house," the police officer said. PTI SDA TDSTDS