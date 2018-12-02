Man attempts to rape 8-year-old girl in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 2 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to rape an eight-year-old girl and thrashed her when she opposed him in Shamli district, police said Sunday. According to a complaint lodged by the victim's father, the incident took place in Adarsh Mandi area Saturday, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said. The 19-year-old accused attempted to rape the victim and he thrashed her when she opposed him, the officer said, adding a case was registered and the man was arrested. PTI CORR AAR