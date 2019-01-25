Man awarded death in minor rape-murder case

Hojai (Assam), Jan 25 (PTI) A local court awarded capital punishment to a person for raping and murdering a7-year-old girl in Hojai district of central Assam in 2017.Hojai sessions court judge N S Deuri sentenced Krishnaalias Sagar to death. Sagar used to work as a domestic help in the victim'shouse in Lumding area. On February 5, 2017, he took the girlto a nearby jungle, raped and killed her. He later dumped the body there.A case was registered against him in Lumding police station under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 201 (destroying evidence).Krishna is originally from Sarupathar police station area in Golaghat district. PTI CORR ESB NN SRY