Man awarded death penalty; mother, sister get life term in murder case

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) A local court on Saturday gave death sentence to a man for setting ablaze a woman in 2017. The fast-track court of Kamrup also awarded life term to his mother and sister for murder, tampering of evidence and criminal conspiracy. Sessions Judge Aparesh Chackraborty convicted Govind Singhal, his mother Kamala Devi and sister Bhawani on July 30 for Shweta Agarwal's murder. The court pronounced the quantum of punishment on Saturday. The woman's charred body was found in Singhal's house in Guwahati on December 4, 2017. Govind and Shweta were students of the same college and he had brought her to his residence after her exam.