Man beaten to death in UP over Rs 180 food bill

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was beaten to death by a hotel owner and its waiters following a dispute over a bill of Rs 180 in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.

Suraj Singh and Vishal Dubey were beaten up with sticks and rods on Wednesday after they got into an argument with Gurmail Singh over their dinner bill, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

Though Dubey managed to flee, Suraj Singh was caught and thrashed. He succumbed to injuries, he said.

The incident took place at Sardar Dhabha near Mahrajganj and the dispute was over a bill of Rs 180, the SP said.

The hotel's owner, Gurmail Singh, and his son Surendra Singh have been arrested, while two waiters of the hotel are at large, police said.