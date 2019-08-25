Man beaten to death in UP's Deoria

Deoria, Aug 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some youths who were told not to play loud music on Janmashtami in Barhaj area of the district, Police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Barhaj's Patel Nagar and the victim was identified as Sumit, they said. "On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, some youths were playing DJ in Patel Nagar of Barhaj on Saturday night. Munnu Lal asked them to stop it, which enraged 10-12 youths,"Deoria SP Shripati Mishra said. "They attacked Munnu Lal with sticks. When his sons Sumit and Sachin, along with his wife Sanju Devi, rushed to save him from the attackers, they too were beaten up," the SP added. On getting information, police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the local health centre, where doctors referred Munnu Lal and Sumit to the district hospital for treatment. Sumit (25) was declared dead by the doctors at the district hospital, the SP said, adding that the hunt was on to nab the culprits. PTI CORR NAV RDKRDK