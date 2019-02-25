Man befriends woman on Facebook, rapes her: police

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old man befriended a 45-year-old woman on Facebook by posing as an occultist and allegedly raped her in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar, a police official said Monday.According to the official, the woman and the man became friends on the social networking site in June 2018.The woman told him she had personal issues and the man claimed he was an occultist. He told her he will help her find a solution to her problems through witchcraft, a official said.Later the man became friends with her husband started visiting their home, the official said.After nine months, the woman filed a case of rape against the man. She alleged the man raped her on his second visit to the residence.The man has been absconding, the officer said. PTI NIT SLB ABHABH