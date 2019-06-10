Man bludgeoned to death in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri: Police

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was allegedly bludgeoned to death following a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Monday, police said.According to a senior police officer, Gaurav and Satish got into a quarrel with Rocky and Ravi over a petty issue on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. During the heated argument, Satish and Gaurav stabbed Rocky and Ravi and fled, police said.After receiving first aid, the injured called some of their friends and started looking for Satish and Gaurav. They spotted Satish and Gaurav, along with their friends, at around 2 am in D-Block, Jahangirpuri, and chased them.They caught hold of Gaurav and bludgeoned him to death with bricks, while Satish managed to escape, police said.Gaurav, a resident of E-Block in Jahangirpuri, was arrested in a murder case in 2016, they said, adding his body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital for post-mortem.A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station and police are looking for the accused, they said, adding police suspect that the son of Ali Sher, registered as "bad character" in the police station, was also involved in the alleged attack. PTI NIT NIT NSDNSD