Man booked for hate comment on Facebook in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, May 21 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against a man for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Facebook against a particular community on a sensitive issue in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said Tuesday. Police have taken cognisance of the matter and legal action as warranted under law will be taken against the accused, they said. "An FIR under sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feeling) of RPC and under the IT Act has been registered at police station Kathua and investigation started," a police spokesperson said. People in Kathua blocked a highway at Chadwal to protest against the hateful post on Facebook. They threatened that they would launch a massive agitation if the accused is not arrested. The administration urged the people not to pay heed to any propaganda or rumour and to maintain communal harmony. PTI AB AD AQS