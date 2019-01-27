scorecardresearch
Man booked under NSA for manhandling two policemen

Ghaziabad, Jan 27 (PTI) A man was booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly manhandling two on-duty police personnel and creating ruckus at the police station, an official said Sunday. In December last year, the man, identified as Suraj, threatened a woman complainant present at the police station not to lodge a case against his brother Rahul, said DIG Upendra Agarwal. When a head constable clerk objected to his unlawful action, Suraj and his associates manhandled two policemen and created ruckus at the police station, Agarwal said. A case was registered against Suraj and his associates under various sections of the IPC and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, he said. Suraj was also booked under the NSA, the DIG added. PTI CORR SNESNE

