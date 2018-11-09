Man bursts cracker in child' mouth, police probe allegation

Meerut, Nov 9 (PTI): The district police are investigating a charge that a man lit a firecracker after putting it in the mouth of a three-old-girl, seriously injuring her. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against a local youth who is absconding since Tuesday. According to a complaint lodged at Sardhana police station, Harpal placed the firecracker in Ayushis mouth, telling her it was a piece of chocolate. But a preliminary inquiry indicated that the girl picked up a half-lit cracker and tried to blow on it when it burst, Sardhana SHO Kapil Prashant told PTI-Bhasha on Friday. Harpal was bursting crackers near the girls home when the incident took place, the probe indicated. However, according to the complaint by the girls father, Harpal had entered their home. The child is admitted at a local hospital. PTI COR ASH