Man carrying contraband worth Rs 1.25 crore held in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich, Jul 24 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly carrying contraband worth about Rs 1.25 crore in the international market in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Wednesday. Naseem alias Bhurri was arrested at Kandausa village under Baundi police station limits after smack was seized from his possession, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said. Naseem, during interrogation, revealed the names of two other persons involved in criminal activities, who were also arrested, he said. Grover said a case has been registered and an investigation is on.