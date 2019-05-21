Man carrying country-made pistol arrested in Jammu

/R Jammu, May 21 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol and live bullets here, officials said Tuesday. The man tried to run away when a police team on checking duty spotted him at Shamshan Ghat Chowk in Shastri Nagar on Monday, they said. He was nabbed by police and one country-made pistol and two live cartridges were seized from his possession, the officials said. He has been identified as Manoj Kumar alias Moja, they added. In the past, Kumar had been involved in a number of criminal cases, including attempt to murder, extortion, stabbing, possession of illegal arms. He was recently released from detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), the officials said. The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. A case has been registered against Kumar at Gandhinagar police station and further investigation is underway, the officials said. PTI AB AD AQS