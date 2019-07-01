Man carrying illegal arms arrested in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 1 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly carrying illegal arms in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Monday.Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the accused, Rizwan, who was on a motorcycle, on the Yamuna bridge in Kairana area at the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border Sunday, they said.During checking, a 32-bore pistol, eight country-made guns and 18 bullets were recovered from him, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari told PTI.Police teams at border check posts were alerted after it was revealed that illegal arms were being supplied from Madhya Pradesh to the state, he said. PTI CORR AD KJ