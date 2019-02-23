Man carrying pistol in Delhi Metro arrested in Noida

Noida (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday after he was found carrying a country-made pistol inside a metro station on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro, police said.The accused was held by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials when the firearm was detected in his bag by a scanning machine at the Noida Sector 15 metro station, a police official said. He has been identified as Ankit Kumar Singh, 28, a resident of Palam village in Delhi. Singh told investigators that he is a final year engineering student at a college in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, police said. "His claims about his age and other details are being verified," said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, in-charge of Sector 20 police station, where the case has been lodged. Singh told police that he had returned from a wedding in Saharanpur and wanted to board the metro to reach Palam, where he had to attend another wedding, the official said. "He has been arrested under the Arms Act and would be produced in a court," Chauhan said. PTI KIS AQS